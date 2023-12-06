Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.67. 76,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 431,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $613.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

