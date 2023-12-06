Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $105.25 million and $29.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001180 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

