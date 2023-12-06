Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 51,939 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 912,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 854,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 544,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 284,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

