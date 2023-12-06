Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 91,579 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

