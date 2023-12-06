Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

AZPN traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.02. 2,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,124. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.