Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 913,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,267,000 after acquiring an additional 98,552 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 256,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,083 shares of company stock valued at $995,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 58,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

