Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.29% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,367. The firm has a market cap of $773.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.31%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

