Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 4,813 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.56% of International Seaways worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 466,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 463,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $206,605. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

