Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 5,421 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

ATR stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.25. 5,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.78 and a 1 year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

