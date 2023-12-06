Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 5,493 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.86% of Customers Bancorp worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,223 shares of company stock worth $6,697,946. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:CUBI traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,712. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.