Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 72,067 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.37% of Infinera worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Infinera Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 501,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
