Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.8 %

EHC traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,923. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

