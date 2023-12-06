Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124,584 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.33% of Insight Enterprises worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.96. 11,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,192. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

