Aristotle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,953 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 583,581 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. 7,391,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,279,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

