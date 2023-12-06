Aristotle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309,735 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Blackstone worth $886,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

BX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,210. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

