Aristotle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.32. 1,413,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,455,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.