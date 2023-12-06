Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.67. The company had a trading volume of 121,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

