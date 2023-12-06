Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $213.59 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Accenture worth $213,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

ACN traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.04. 339,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.15. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $339.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

