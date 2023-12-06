Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $983.92 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808,773 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99,533 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $983,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $220.46. The company had a trading volume of 248,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,615. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

