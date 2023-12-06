Aristotle Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $699,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.13. The stock had a trading volume of 182,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,043. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $253.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average of $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

