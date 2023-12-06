Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

