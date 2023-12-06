Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 227,886 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,574,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,886 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,042,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 89.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 88,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,970,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 1,246,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.