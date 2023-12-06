Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.