Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 204,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

