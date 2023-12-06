Artia Global Partners LP Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Artia Global Partners LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,445 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 4.7% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 786,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,142. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.