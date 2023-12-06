Artia Global Partners LP Increases Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Artia Global Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises about 3.0% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Artia Global Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $12,887,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.26. 86,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.