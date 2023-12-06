Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 767,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 79.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 407.9% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

