Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 235.60 ($2.98), with a volume of 477710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.96).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £281.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,819.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.11.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jerome Booth bought 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £5,957 ($7,524.31). Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.