Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.71. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 384,750 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $878.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Steven R. Mitchell purchased 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.