Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAME

Atlantic American Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.