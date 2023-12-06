Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $26.36 or 0.00059702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.64 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004037 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,668,803 coins and its circulating supply is 365,635,893 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

