AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Position Raised by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.79% of AZZ worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 4,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,424. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

