AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.92

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 29174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZZ. B. Riley began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. AZZ’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.