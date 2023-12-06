B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,046,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 500,455 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $650.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 455.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 479,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

