BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.87 and last traded at $179.23. 51,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 221,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

BeiGene Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

