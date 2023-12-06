Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $40.81. 25,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 61,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

