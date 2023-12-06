Bellevue Group AG Acquires 5,123 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 373.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 175.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 49,826 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 13.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $230,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Zoetis by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $28,904,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,069. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

