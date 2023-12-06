Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 26,000 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,177. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $54.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,505.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,236 shares of company stock worth $4,562,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

