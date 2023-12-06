Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in 89bio were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 403.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of 89bio stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 109,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,718. The company has a market cap of $745.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETNB

89bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.