Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. 1,795,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

