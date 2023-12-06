Bellevue Group AG Sells 1,700 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.10% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 33,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,989. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $944.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

