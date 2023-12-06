Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

