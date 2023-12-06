Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 20.0 %
Shares of BLCM opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
