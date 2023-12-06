Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AES by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 895,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,772 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in AES by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 74,878 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 467,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of AES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 275,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 78,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

