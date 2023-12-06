Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $205.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

