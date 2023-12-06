Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,015 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $210,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of MLCO opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

