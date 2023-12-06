Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.2 %

KMB opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.