Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,012,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 565,538 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,162,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 743,845 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,300,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 316,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 309,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

