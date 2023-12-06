Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

VDE opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

