Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $446.20 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

