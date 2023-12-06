Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after buying an additional 10,686,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.